SAFD: Man fighting for life after flipping golf cart into ravine

SAN ANTONIO - A man was airlifted to an area hospital Saturday after flipping his golf cart at the La Cantera Golf Club, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Authorities were called to the golf course for a report of a 59-year-old man who had flipped his golf cart down a rocky ravine. The golf cart landed on top of the man, officials said.

Connie Hall, a battalion chief for the San Antonio Fire Department, said that the man was unconscious when firefighters got to him.

Hall called it a "complete accident," adding that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Witnesses told first responders that the man was getting a golf ball when he tried to turn around on a steep hill, causing the cart to roll down the hill into the ravine.

It took several firefighters to pull the golf cart off of the man, immobilize him, then take him up the hill through rocks, Hall said.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

