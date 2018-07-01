SAFD: Man suffers electrical shock while attempting to put out garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shocked by an electrical current while trying to put out a fire in his garage Sunday morning.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire started around 2 a.m. in a detached garage of the home in the 5100 block of Sherry Drive.

Officials said the man who lived in the home tried to put the fire out himself when he was shocked.

He was treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators ruled it an electrical fire.

Firefighters had trouble putting out the blaze because the garage was filled with boxes.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading. They said it caused about $10,000 in damage.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.