SAFD paramedic arrested in June arrested again on felony family violence charge

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A 43-year-old man previously arrested in June on suspicion of assaulting his wife and child was arrested again on Friday after he punched his girlfriend in the face and grabbed her by the throat during an argument, an arrest affidavit states.

Barry William Uhr is now facing a third-degree felony charge of continuous violence against family, records show. Uhr was employed as a paramedic with the San Antonio Fire Department when he was arrested in June. However, there was no immediate word from fire officials Sunday night on his current status.

According to court documents, Uhr grabbed his girlfriend by the throat as she tried to leave during an argument last Sunday. When the woman attempted to push Uhr away, arrest documents state he punched her with a closed fist in the temple area, knocking her to the floor.

A deputy who responded to the incident at Uhr's home in the 7100 block of New Sulphur Springs Road stated that the woman had "bruising and swelling" from the punch. Uhr left the scene before deputies arrived, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also notes that Uhr was arrested in June for family violence and endangering a child. In that case, Uhr is accused of trying to pull a girl from a moving vehicle.

Online records show Uhr is awaiting trial on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to his wife, which stems from the June incident.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.