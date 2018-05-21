SAFD plays Dallas police in inaugural hockey game honoring fallen firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds gathered at the Northwoods Ice Center Sunday for the inaugural Scott Deem Memorial Public Safety Hockey Game.

Members of the San Antonio Fire Department took on the Dallas Police Department's team. While winning is the object of any sporting event, the score didn't matter in Sunday's match.

The Fire Department took the ice in sweaters bearing Deem's name and ladder company. Deem was killed while fighting a fire at the Ingram Square Shopping Center in 2016.

According to event organizers, the plan has been in the works since last year when the Dallas Police Department's team approached the Fire Department 's team. The Fire Department decided it would hold the game annually as a fundraiser in Deem's honor.

Deem's son and daughter dropped the puck.

The money raised Sunday will go toward the Responders First Foundation, which helps sick and injured firefighters pay bills.

“We get to come out here for a good causeand have a lot of fun, raise money to help our own," said Dennis McNabb, a defenseman for the Fire Department hockey team. "I think the biggest thing that you’ll find in first responders is wanting to serve -- serve their community and serve each other -- and this is our way of doing that and a fun way at that."

Last month, a Dallas police officer was fatally shot by a shoplifting suspect at Home Depot. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will go to a Dallas group that serves first responders.

