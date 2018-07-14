SAFD puts out fire in vacant East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters put out at blaze at a vacant East Side home early Saturday morning.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Douglas Way. When they arrived they found smoke and fire in a room toward the front of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out in a matter of 15 minutes.

SAFD said no one was home at the time of the fire. The blaze did cause about $30,000 worth of damage.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

