SAFD responding to house fire on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - At least nine units with the San Antonio Fire Department are responding to a house fire on the city's East Side Wednesday evening.

SAFD units responded around 5:09 p.m. to the 200 block of Cactus Street, which is less than five blocks away from the Alamodome.

SKY 12 footage shows the home engulfed in flames with SAFD firefighters focusing on the back portion of it.

Stick with KSAT 12 on air and online as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.