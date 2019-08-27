SAFD: Rodents likely cause of electrical fire at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Rodents likely were the cause of an electrical fire at an East Side home early Tuesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

Firefighters we called to the home in the 1200 block of Rice Road around 4:30 a.m. after the homeowner heard a loud pop.

The homeowner went to check the breaker box, turned off the breakers and when he looked up he saw small flames. The man alerted others in the house before calling 911.

Fourteen units responded to the house fire. There were four adults in the house and they all got out safely without injuries. Fire crews also were able to get out two dogs.

The fire department is estimating damage to the home at $40,000 and $15,000 to the contents inside.

The house did have smoke alarms, but they were not working, fire officials said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.