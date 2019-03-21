Cooking accident believed to be cause of deadly fire

SAN ANTONIO - A 53-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning in a house fire the San Antonio Fire Department believes was the result of a cooking accident.

The man may have been trying to make breakfast and left the cooking area unattended, according to SAFD. The department believes the fire may have spread at the West Side home in the 300 block of Plainview Drive due to the man trying to put it out.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly named, was found dead in a different room from the fire, SAFD Chief Charles Hood said at the scene.

The department later released that the man had second-degree burns to his hands and may have been trying to leave the house when he succumbed to the smoke and his injuries.

The Fire Department provided cooking safety tips for San Antonio residents:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

Call 911 or the local emergency number after you leave; close doors behind you when leaving (if possible) to help contain the fire.

If you happen to have a grease fire in the kitchen, the last thing you should do is put water on it. Turn the Heat Off - Don't try to move the pot.

Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.