Arson investigators looking for cause of Southwest Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio arson investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started at a Southwest Side home.

A neighbor noticed the flames shortly after 10 p.m. Monday and called 911.

Firefighters say the family who lived in the home, located in the 8600 block of White Star, had just left home.

They found flames shooting through the roof when they arrive on scene.

Because portions of that roof were collapsing, firefighters had to do their best to fight it from the outside and keep it from spreading to any neighboring homes.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage, firefighters said.

The family did return home in the middle of it all but it was unclear where they would go after being displaced.

