SAFD to hold candlelight vigil to mark 1 year since death of firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark one year since the death of firefighter Scott Deem.

Deem, 31, was killed in the line of duty on May 18, 2017 while responding to a four-alarm fire at the Ingram Square Shopping Complex.

SAFD in conjunction with San Antonio Professional Firefighters Local 624 will honor Deem’s life and the ultimate sacrifice when they gather Friday in Alamo Plaza.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. More details can be found here.

Deem was a six-year veteran of the department and left behind a wife and two children.

