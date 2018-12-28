SAFD to operate fireworks hotline on New Year's Eve

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department will operate a fireworks hotline on New Year's Eve to take calls about illegal fireworks use within the city limits.

The hotline will be in operation Monday from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The number to call is 210-207-0202.

Fireworks use in the city is illegal and can result in a fine of up to $2,000, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Police Department respond to fireworks violation calls.

Citizens are encouraged to visit one of the professional fireworks displays throughout the city instead of popping them at home, fire officials said.



