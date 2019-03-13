Safety concerns persist on major West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - Concerns for the safety of pedestrians persist on Buena Vista Street, a major thoroughfare on the city’s West Side, where San Antonio police report officers have responded to 10 calls in 10 months over six blocks.

Erica DeLaRosa, a homeowner on Buena Vista, said the latest crash wound up just beyond her front yard, with one of the vehicles flipped upside down. She said two vehicles were involved, both with children on board.

A San Antonio police report said the vehicle that rolled over had been hit while trying to change lanes on Buena Vista. No one was injured.

Shirley Gonzales, who represents District 5 on the City Council, said sometimes drivers don’t know Buena Vista is one way and then they try to go left or right into other vehicles.

Gonzales said she’s personally aware of the situation since another vehicle jumped the curb a few years ago, hitting the front of her house facing Buena Vista. There was minor damage and there were no injuries, although Gonzales said she had just walked to the side entrance of her home moments earlier.

Gonzales returned Monday from visiting San Antonio lawmakers in Austin about giving the city more control over setting speed limits. She said currently, it’s 35 mph on Buena Vista.

“That’s clearly too fast for what could be considered a neighborhood street. We could lower it to as low as 25 miles an hour,” Gonzales said.

DeLaRosa said it would be a good idea where there are homes along Buena Vista, but she’s skeptical drivers would obey the speed limit, given what she sees daily.

“People have no regard,” DeLaRosa said. “They’re just trying to make that light.”

Gonzales said she’s also looked into speed bumps, but Buena Vista isn’t eligible because it’s a major arterial street connecting the far West Side to downtown San Antonio.

She said striping was repainted, but there are still no crosswalks at some intersections.

Gonzales said pedestrian safety and traffic-related deaths remain a priority for the city’s Vision Zero program, which is an initiative that’s working to find solutions to what is happening on roadways such as Buena Vista.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.