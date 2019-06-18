SAISD board approves pay raises for employees

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved a compensation plan for the 2019-20 school year, which includes pay increases for all permanent full-time employees and an increase in the minimum entry hourly pay rate for non-exempt, permanent full-time employees.

The district is also increasing the number of teachers at the master teacher level, with up to 197 more teachers in this category who will now be able to earn the additional $15,000 stipend on top of the new pay increase.

To further support teachers, SAISD will work to align its master teacher initiative with the new state teacher compensation plan. The state plan will not only provide additional money for master teachers, but extend to additional teachers as well.

The raises approved by the board are as follows:

The minimum entry hourly rate for non-exempt, permanent full-time employees will increase from $13.25 to $15 for the 2019-20 school year.



Teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors who have completed five full years or more by the end of their 2018-19 contract year will receive an increase of 3.5 percent based on the 2018-19 teacher pay scale (or pay-range midpoint for counselors). While the legislation requires differentiated compensation for positions on the teacher pay schedule and counselors who have completed five full years or more, the district elected to extend that to instructional coaches and instructional specialists who are closely aligned with teachers, as well as to the other positions on that same W-4 pay grade. Similarly, the district is extending the increase to all of those on the counselor W-5 pay grade, such as psychologists, speech pathologists and educational diagnosticians.

All other teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors will receive an increase of 3 percent based on the 2018-19 teacher pay scale (or pay-range midpoint for counselors).

All other full-time employees will receive a 3 percent increase based on the 2018-19 pay-grade midpoint. A $500 longevity supplement will be paid in January 2020 to returning permanent full-time district employees who meet criteria of completing 15 years of district service in the 2018-19 school year. Please note that employees who received the Board approved one-time $500 longevity supplement in past school years are not eligible to receive an additional supplement in January 2020.

The raises will be reflected in employee paychecks based on the start of their contract/work cycle for the 2019-2020 school year.

