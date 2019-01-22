SAISD educator accused of inappropriately communicating with 2 students resigns

SAN ANTONIO - An athletic coordinator at Sam Houston High School resigned Tuesday, nearly a week after two students accused the individual of inappropriate communications.

The district refused to name the individual due to the ongoing investigation, but confirmed that the educator is an athletic coordinator.

The individual was placed on administrative leave Jan. 14 after two students came forward, and the educator subsequently resigned, effective immediately.

The allegations of impropriety are being investigated by the San Antonio Independent School District Police Department, as well as the district's Human Resources Department.

