SAISD increases police presence in wake of Santa Fe shooting

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School, local school districts are responding to the tragedy by increasing police presence on their campuses.

Leslie Price, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Independent School District, said on Monday that the district's police department has increased the number of officers and patrols around the campuses.

"It's just very sad and shocking to have another tragedy like this in a school," Price said. "And we know, when it happens, there's a lot of anxiety among the students and others, so one of the things we do is, our police, they're being even more visible, more vigilant."

Price said, aside from more police, administrators are urging students and staff, if they see something out of the ordinary to say something and report it.

"One of the keys to a safe environment is that culture of awareness, of people feeling open that they can speak up if they see any(thing) suspicious," she said. "Even if it ends up being nothing, we're urging people to be, open up about any concern you may have."

The district is also getting ready for summer school.

On Wednesday, the SAISD police chief will join San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar for a walk and talk on the city's West Side.

"It's hosted by the West End Hope in Action organization. That's who is putting it on and we'll be a part about talking about safety in the summer," Price said. "That's something we look at every year, but right now, it's really top of mind for people."

