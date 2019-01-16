SAISD investigating students' allegations against Sam Houston HS athletic coordinator

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District placed an athletic coordinator at Sam Houston High School on leave while the district investigates allegations from two students of "inappropriate communications."

District spokeswoman Leslie Price told KSAT.com the athletic coordinator was put on leave Monday while Human Resources and the SAISD police investigate the allegations against the employee.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, Principal Dr. Mateen Diop said they take the type of incident "very seriously (and) student safety is a top priority at SAISD schools."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.