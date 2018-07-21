SAISD mourning Rhodes MS teacher who died in accident in Uganda

SAN ANTONIO - Staff and students in the San Antonio Independent School District are mourning the loss of a longtime Rhodes Middle School teacher.

William "Bill" Davis died in an accident while traveling in Uganda. He was an employee at Rhodes Middle School for nearly 23 years.

Davis taught tech apps, video production and web design.

Last fall, Davis and the rest of the Rhodes technology team were honored at the SAISD Foundation's Inspire Awards.

Davis was an active member of the San Antonio Alliance, an SAISD teachers' union.

An online biography for Davis describes him as a world traveler who had visited the Bahamas, Mexico, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Germany and the United Arab Emirates.

An online petition was created to propose the renaming of the technology building at Rhodes Middle School to “William E. Davis Technology Building” to honor Davis. The petition had nearly 800 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

The San Antonio Alliance posted the following statement following the news of Davis' death:

Our Alliance family is completely devastated by the news that our beloved Bill Davis has passed away in an accident in Uganda. Bill was a passionate teacher at Rhodes MS, a devoted father, a proud union activist, and an all-around amazing human being. William Davis, rest in power, rest in peace. We love you and will miss you so very much. All of us send our thoughts and prayers to Bill's family and friends.

A spokeswoman for the district released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the news that Rhodes Middle School teacher William Davis died in an accident in Uganda. He and his passion for education will be greatly missed. He joined the District in August of 1995, teaching at Rhodes for all of those years.

