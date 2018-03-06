SAISD school board stands against arming teachers

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District's school board announced Monday it was in opposition of the idea of arming teachers.

SAISD's school board reached a decision on the matter in response to concerns about safety and security at schools after last month's deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

The school board also passed a resolution Monday calling for lawmakers to take action to prevent any more students and teachers from becoming victims of school shootings.

The school board's president released the following statement:

"We continue to share in the nation's collective grief following the florida school shooting. Student safety is essential. We believe now is the time for action. Legislation is needed to protect our students."

