SAISD teacher named state finalist for 2018 presidential award

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teacher is up for one of the nation's highest teaching honors.

Angela Nino, a third-grade bilingual math and science teacher at De Zavala Elementary School, is one of six Texas teachers named as a state finalist for the 2018 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

The SAISD teacher is a finalist in the category of elementary mathematics.

"Dedicated and highly skilled teachers like Angelica Nino help students to not only think critically and make sense of their ever-changing world, but also encourage them to be their best – both in the classroom and in life. This is a significant professional achievement," said Superintendent Pedro Martinez, "and I am proud that she inspires the children in our district on a daily basis."

This presidential award is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching.

Each of the Texas finalists will be honored at a State Board of Education meeting in early 2019. In addition, the math finalists, which include Nino, will be recognized at the Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching in July 2019.

