SAISD board approves termination of teachers' employment in emotion-filled meeting

SAN ANTONIO - Emotions ran high at the San Antonio Independent School District's board meeting Monday night.

Dozens of educators and parents pleaded with the board to save hundreds of jobs, but the district said despite cutting 132 teaching positions, it remains overstaffed.

The board meeting was deeply personal for educators and retired teachers who said the cuts to teaching staff are putting a financial and emotional strain on families.

The district said despite firing 69 probationary teachers and recommending 63 teachers' positions for termination under the Reduction in Force, it is still over staffed by more than 100 employees.

Educators were given the choice of resigning, or being recommended for termination. All but 26 educators resigned and the board approved their termination Monday night.

The district said the 63 educators were cut based on performance evaluations.

"I didn't need to teach school when I retired from the Army," one educator said. "This is what I sacrificed for? To be told that I'm not good enough? My performance doesn't meet the standard?"

YOU CAN WATCH THE MEETING HERE

Many of the teachers affected were probationary teachers. Others had been with the district for several years and some -- including the 18 assistant principals whose positions are also up for termination -- had their master's degrees.

Some teachers said that they were recruited by the district, relocated to San Antonio and then told, months after relocating, that they would not be rehired.

SAISD employees who are not being rehired can follow the appeal process which includes a hearing before the board and they can apply for current job openings with the district

