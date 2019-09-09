Salazar to nominate deputies for lifesaving medals following standoff

SAN ANTONIO - Some Bexar County deputies who evacuated a critically wounded man and woman during a tense hours-long hostage standoff will be nominated for lifesaving medals for their heroic actions, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

"I'm very proud of the way my deputies responded to that scene," Salazar said Monday. "They did a great job getting in getting two victims evacuated from the scene."

The violent incident began around midnight Saturday in the 8800 block of Straight Oaks, where a man shot the victims, who Salazar said were in a romantic relationship.

First Report: BCSO: Suspect wounds two then kills self after hours-long standoff

The 39-year-old woman and the suspect were estranged and in the midst of a divorce, Salazar said.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect dragging the woman in the front yard after he shot her multiple times. The suspect then shot a 38-year-old man in the torso and face and then barricaded himself inside the home, which belonged to the woman, Salazar said.

As the SWAT team set up a perimeter around the house, negotiators tried for hours to get the man to surrender.

Crime News: Name, picture of suspect accused of shooting SAPD officer released

After about five hours of negotiations, they moved in and found the man dead inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Salazar said.

The names of the dead man and the victims have not yet been released.

More from KSAT.com: San Antonio sued for excluding Chick-Fil-A from airport

Salazar said the Special Operations Teams did a great job of of managing the tense situation.

"Certainly, we're thankful that the deputies acted so quickly and acted heroically. And we've got two victims that are alive," Salazar said.



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.