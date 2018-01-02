Salvation Army offering homeless relief from extreme cold

SAN ANTONIO - Forecasts show temperatures in San Antonio will get to the low 20s into Wednesday morning -- the coldest it has been in San Antonio since January 2017.

Anticipating the extreme cold, the Salvation Army and volunteers from Gonzaba Medical Group are providing the homeless cold weather relief in the area of Frio Road and Houston Street.

People who are hungry and displaced can a hot meal from the Salvation Army's mobile feeding unit on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteers will be serving warm soup and hot beverages. Blankets and other necessities will also be distributed to the homeless.

The Salvation Army is also accepting blankets, coats for all ages, towels and hygiene items at its Emergency Family Shelter at 515 West Elmira.

The Dave Coy Center at 226 Nolan Street, Goslinowski Social Services at 910 North Flores Street and the Emergency Family Shelter, have opened their lobbies to the public as warming stations. They Dave Coy Center and Emergency Family Shelter will be open for 24 hours. The Goslinowski Social Services lobby will be available to the public from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.