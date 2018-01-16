Salvation Army, Haven for Hope offering homeless shelter from freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO - As many local businesses shudder their doors due to forecasts of freezing rain and sleet Monday night into Tuesday morning, two San Antonio shelters will remain open for the homeless.

Those without shelter from the below freezing temperatures can go to Haven For Hope at 1 Haven For Hope Way, or the Salvation Army Shelter at 515 W. Elmira.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said his office will provide updates should houses of worship and other shelters open their doors to those seeking shelter from the cold.

Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh said those who need shelter from the cold can also call 211.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.