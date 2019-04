SAN ANTONIO - The Salvation Army postponed its 18th annual Senior Festival due to the potential for rain on Wednesday.

The event was rescheduled for May 8 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the William Booth Garden Apartments on West Ashby Place. There will still be games, food, music and a parade.

The Salvation Army partners with other agencies to host the event every year for local seniors who do not want to battle the Fiesta crowds, long lines and traffic.

