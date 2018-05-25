Salvation Army offering displaced people relief from triple-digit heat

SAN ANTONIO - With temperatures expected to reach triple digits next week, the Salvation Army announced it would provide displaced people relief from sweltering temperatures on Tuesday.

Volunteers with the Gonzaba Medical Group will assist the Salvation Army in providing cold bottled water, snow cones, hot dogs, snacks, wipes, toiletries, hats and shirts to the homeless.

The Salvation Army has not yet established a location for the event, but confirmed it will provide relief from the heat from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DONATING HERE

Individuals who would like to donate towels, hygiene items, school supplies and children's clothes can drop off donations at the Emergency Family Shelter at 515 West Elmira Street.

"Any assistance is much appreciated, as resources dwindle faster as a result of increased traffic at the shelter during periods of extreme weather," the Salvation Army said in a written statement.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.