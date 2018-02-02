Sample chocolates from best chocolatiers in area at annual Chocolate Festival

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians can sample some from some of the best chocolatiers in the area this weekend at the annual Chocolate Festival in Market Square.

People can try "delicious confectioneries" crafted by local and regional chocolatiers in Market Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors on the plaza and food booths.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gant Family Delights, O'Fudge, Choicolate Artisan Chocolates and CRAVE will offer up samples of their delectable goods at the event.

