San Antonio ACS seeking help to find dog allegedly stolen

Animal Care Services is looking for help to find a female Staffordshire bull terrier named Trixie that was apparently stolen from the ACS kennels Thursday.

Security video captured the man, who was described as being in his 30s with shaved hair, heading to the dog’s kennel before leading her to his car, a white BMW with paper plates.

Residents with any information on the man or Trixie’s whereabouts should call 311 or send a message to the ACS Facebook page.



