San Antonio airport sees record-breaking month of travelers

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport recorded record-breaking traveler totals and cargo movement in February.

The airport hosted a total of 667,650 passengers and moved 20,000,000 pounds of cargo last month. According to San Antonio International Airport staff, traveler totals mark a 10.5 percent increase over the same time period last year and marks the 20th consecutive month of record passenger numbers.

The increase in cargo moved was 11.8 percent greater than last year.

“February is typically a slow travel period, but it’s been an exceptional time for travel to San Antonio and prosperity for our economy and the region,” said Russ Handy, aviation director for the City of San Antonio.

The airport saw a 10 percent increase in domestic travel and a 24.8 percent increase in international travel compared to February 2017.

The airport added flights to Mexico City and Toronto last year, which contributed to the nearly 25 percent surge in international travel.

