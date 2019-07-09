San Antonio airport to increase capacity with $4.6M grant

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio International Airport is going to increase its capacity thanks to a new $4.6 million federal grant.

The airport will use the grant money to relocate and construct approximately 750 feet of taxiway pavement.

“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical as so many Texans travel for work, leisure, and visiting loved ones,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “I proudly supported this funding in the Senate, and I thank President Trump and (Transportation) Secretary (Elaine) Chao for supporting the safety of Texans traveling to and from San Antonio."

The funding comes via the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program, according to a press release.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.