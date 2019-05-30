San Antonio airport unveils augmented reality exhibits

SAN ANTONIO - Airport travelers can now travel not only through the air but through time.

The San Antonio International Airport is taking people back in time using augmented reality exhibits showcasing famous figures from the city’s most famous attraction, the Alamo.

SAT will be the first airport in the state to use this kind of technology.

These exhibits will feature the city’s most famous figures, including Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie and many others.

“What we're doing today is introducing new technology to the airport, it's 3D augmented reality ... animation, it captures some of the Alamo defenders,” said Tonya Hope, the public relations manager for San Antonio International Airport, “some of the iconic characters from San Antonio's history.”



Passengers will use their mobile devices to access the 11 augmented reality displays throughout Terminals A and B.



However, you don’t have to be going anywhere to join in on the experience, some of the exhibits are located outside of the security gates.



The exhibits will be available at the airport for the next five to six months.



