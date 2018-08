SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Aquarium won't be shutting down its touch pools after a petition was launched following the theft of a horn shark.

The petition says touch pools are stressful for animals, and they shouldn't be poked.

Three people confessed to stealing the shark on Saturday. They were caught on surveillance video.

WATCH: Shark heist suspect smiles as he tells KSAT he 'didn't steal no f-----g shark'

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.