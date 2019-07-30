San Antonio-area baseball team represents Texas at Pony-10 International World Series

SAN ANTONIO - Eight youth baseball teams from across the world are set to face each other at the Pony International World Series, with one of the squads from the San Antonio area.

The Medina Valley All-Stars 10-under baseball team will travel to Youngsville, Louisiana to represent Texas at the Pony Mustang World Series.

The other seven teams are from New York, Ohio, California, Louisiana, Dominican Republic, Mexico and the Philippines.

Beginning Aug. 2, the eight teams will be competing against each other at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Good luck, Medina Valley All-Stars!

