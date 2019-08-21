Local family terrorized by 'possessive' man who met their daughter on dating app, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A family told police they were forced out of their home after a San Antonio man who met their daughter online began stalking and threatening her at their home.

Kenneth Salazar, 27, was arrested on Sunday on a third-degree felony charge of stalking, online jail records show.

Police said Salazar is also considered as a suspect in similar but separate cases of stalking and sexual assault. It isn't clear how many potential victims are involved and details surrounding those cases were not immediately provided by police.

Salazar was out on bond for assault causing bodily injury when he was arrested following a string of incidents involving the woman, who he met through an online dating app, and her family.

Within weeks of meeting the alleged victim, Salazar became "very possessive, aggressive" and used profanity in an intimidating manner toward her. Those "red flags" led her to "end the relationship before it became physical," according to an arrest affidavit.

On Aug. 14, the woman told the police she and Salazar got into an argument that led him to drive to her home to talk it over. When he arrived, the woman's father noticed Salazar was "very upset to the point (Salazar) was stuttering and appeared very nervous," according to the affidavit.

Two days later, the woman said Salazar sent her alarming text messages and a disturbing image of himself with a handgun, the affidavit said.

"Since the picture was sent, (Salazar) has repeatedly called, sent texts, and left voicemail messages threatening the victim," the affidavit said.

An off-duty SAPD captain who lives near the victim shared an image Saturday of Salazar parked in front of her home. Salazar was also captured on home surveillance jumping over the woman's locked private fence, the detective said.

"Since these occurrences, the victim and her entire family have left their home to stay elsewhere because they are in fear for their lives due to continuous stalking and the fact (Salazar) is known to carry firearms," the SAPD detective said in the affidavit.

In a past interaction with San Antonio police in December, Salazar was "emergency detained" for 72 hours for a psychiatric evaluation because he had shown indications that he could potentially hurt himself or others, according to the affidavit.

During that process, Salazar had his firearms taken from him by police.

In another incident, Salazar allegedly told another victim that "he wasn't afraid of the police and that he had purchased more firearms even after being emergency detained," according to the affidavit.

SAPD didn't immediately respond to questions about whether his firearms were returned or if he was able to subsequently purchase firearms.

Online jail records show Salazar was released from the Bexar County Jail on Monday after posting $50,000 bail.

According to the affidavit, Salazar previously had "certain conditions added to his bond to prevent further violence." It is unclear what conditions were set for Salazar.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

