San Antonio-area IKEA on track to open months ahead of schedule

LIVE OAK - IKEA is set to open its Live Oak store months ahead of schedule. A spokesperson for the company said they're looking at a January or February 2019 opening instead of a summer opening as they had originally announced.

IKEA public affairs manager Latisha Bracy said Live Oak's store will be one-story and similar to the stores in Houston and Round Rock. It will be the 49th IKEA in the United States.

On Thursday, crews started installing the blue composite panels onto the steel framing that will make up the exterior walls.

In addition to economical furniture, IKEA is popular for its cafeteria. Bracy said the Live Oak store will feature $1 and $2 breakfasts.

The Live Oak IKEA is located on 31 acres at the southwest corner of I-35 and Loop 1604.

