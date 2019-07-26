San Antonio Botanical Garden to host dog friendly weekend

SAN ANTONIO - A Fido friendly weekend is coming to the San Antonio Botanical Garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4.

Swimming pools and water bowls will be located throughout the gardens for the Hot Diggity Dog Days event.

Animal Care Services will be providing information on free and low cost spay/neuter options, vaccinations, free microchipping, volunteer and foster programs and adoptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Dog Days admission will cost the same as regular admission to SABG with an additional $5 per leashed dog.

Dogs will be welcome in the majority of the Botanical Garden areas with the exception of the Culinary Garden and Kitchen, the Family Adventure Garden and the Children’s Vegetable Garden, according to a press release.

