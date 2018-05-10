San Antonio Botanical Gardens offering free admission Friday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Botanical Gardens is offering free admission from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in celebration of National Public Gardens Day.

The celebration is an official Tricentennial event for San Antonio.

Activities include culinary demonstrations with a variety of aguas frescas prepared by Chef Dave and "Art in the Garden" exhibitions on display by Diana Kersey and Rodrigo Garagarza, according to a press release.

Win a Family 4-Pack to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

Picnics are welcome, and the Family Adventure Garden will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Family changes story, mistook bobcat kittens for bengal kittens

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.