San Antonio Chamber of Commerce chair steps down amid paid sick leave ordinance controversy

SAN ANTONIO - Paula Gold-Williams is stepping down as this year's chair of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the same organization that supports the lawsuit against the city’s paid sick leave ordinance, which is set to go into effect Aug. 1.

Gold-Williams serves as the president and CEO of CPS Energy, which is owned by the city.

The city's sick paid leave ordinance would give more employees access to the benefit.

Business owners behind the lawsuit said they hope to stall the measure, calling the ordinance unconstitutional.

Richard Perez, president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

“Paula’s commitment to CPS Energy is and should be her top priority, and we recognize the challenge she faced being in the middle of a legal conflict between her parent organization and the business community. She has led us through a very busy and successful first half of the year, and we will miss her leadership, energy, and commitment to this Chamber.”

Gold-Williams’ also released a statement: “Over the next several weeks, I will work in good faith with the (San Antonio Chamber of Commerce) to transition my Chair responsibilities smoothly. This said, I remain hopeful that this formal dispute can be resolved equitably and expeditiously for our community’s benefit.”

