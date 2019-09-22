Child, 3, who died in hot car in far West Side neighborhood identified

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a child who died Saturday after he was left in a hot car in the city's far West Side.

Liam Ordonez, 3, was found dead inside the vehicle in the 10100 block of Tempestuous.

FIRST REPORT: 'Terrible accident': 3-year-old child died in hot car, San Antonio police say

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a family arrived home from a t-ball game with their two sons in the early afternoon. The parents accidentally left the younger child inside the hot car, police said.

When they realized he was not inside their home, they went outside and found Ordonez unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

SAPD Lt. Jesse Salame said the death appears to be a "terrible accident" and family members are devastated.

Police officials do not believe there was foul play but homicide detectives are investigating the case.

