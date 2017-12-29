San Antonio Coffee Festival is happening and it's free

SAN ANTONIO - Caffeine freaks, java heads and coffee lovers, take notice!

The San Antonio Coffee Festival is taking place Jan. 6 at La Villita Historic Arts Village downtown.

Admission to the festival is free but flights of coffee will cost $5 for a flight of four.

Fifteen different local coffee artisans will brew 50 coffees for festival-goers.

Music, food and free demonstrations will all be part of the festivities.

The Facebook event page advertises "amazing fresh, locally roasted coffee from all over the world.”

