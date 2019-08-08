San Antonio councilman launches 3-part town hall series on gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio District 8 City Councilman Manny Peláez on Wednesday announced a three-part discussion series, which will be held town hall-style, to discuss the mass shootings in our country following last weekend’s deadly incidents in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso.

The first event is set for 6 p.m. next Wednesday at the Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center, 8400 Northwest Military Road. It’s expected to last one hour.

The first meeting will look at gun violence and how it intersects with community trauma, domestic violence and mental health, according to a news release from Peláez’s office.

A panel will lead the discussion.

The second meeting will focus on public readiness, de-escalation and prevention strategies, and it’s set to feature a panel of public safety and law enforcement leaders, Peláez said.

The third installment will be a community forum emphasizing steps that the public and governing bodies can take to reduce the risks of gun violence and its impacts on our communities.

The roundtable discussion will be led by policymakers, law enforcement professionals and gun rights advocates.

“The growing frequency and severity of mass shootings around our nation – in our communities, in our schools and in our places of worship – warrant more than thoughts and prayers,” Peláez said. “We as a community must look at the issue of gun violence head-on and band together in solidarity, both to mourn and to develop innovative solutions to the problem together.”

