San Antonio disc golfers unite for a new, bigger course

SAN ANTONIO - The local disc golf community has raised $2,800 of their $7,500 goal, funding the proposal to create the first 21-hole disc golf course in San Antonio.

A meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the possible expansion of the Nani Falcone disc golf course, in which supporters of the new course went into detail about the work they’re willing to put in to make their goal happen.

Disc golfers have not only raised money for the project, but are also creating a layout for the potential course.

City officials are working to get input from those living around the park and see if they would be OK with the proposed expansion.

If the plans for the new course go forward, San Antonio disc golf players will also donate their time in helping with the project’s construction.



