San Antonio family displaced after house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family was forced out of their Northwest Side home Saturday afternoon after it was gutted by a fire.

Firefighters were called to the 8900 block of Ridge Hollow Street shortly before 3 p.m.

By the time they arrived, the fire had already spread through the back wall and into the home's attic, fire officials said.

The family evacuated the home safely before firefighters made their way into the home's ceiling to put out the flames.

The fire caused roughly $50,000 of damage before firefighters were able to put it out.

The Red Cross was called to help the family make arrangements until the home is habitable again. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

