San Antonio family getting justice 14 years after loved one shot, killed on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Members of a San Antonio family say they’ve waited 14 years for justice after their loved one was shot and killed, and are finally getting it now that the killer is set to be put to death Wednesday night.

Tommy Garcia, 19, was killed in 2003. Juan Castillo, 36, was convicted of murdering him and is just hours away from paying the price.

"I never gave up fighting for justice," said Mary Garcia, Tommy Garcia's mother. "Finally, this day is here."

Tommy Garcia was shot and killed during a robbery at Lovers' Lane, an area near Moursand Boulevard and Clamp Avenue on the city's South Side.

Castillo was set for lethal injection in December, but he was granted a stay.

Castillo's attorneys argued that a jail inmate gave false testimony during Castillo's 2005 trial and that there was no physical evidence that tied him to Garcia's murder.

The delay has only put the family through more pain.

"He was a good son," Mary Garcia said. "He didn't deserve this. We all miss him and we love him so much. There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss him."

Tommy Garcia's sister, Marie Lopez, said the members of the family will gather Wednesday night at their grandmother's house and release balloons. Aside from Tommy Garcia’s music, Lopez said this is another way to keep her brother's memory alive.

"You know, the people on the South Side knew who he was, and he was good at (singing) too," Lopez said. "They just didn't give him a chance to fulfill his dream. We try to keep it alive by listening to the songs."

