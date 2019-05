SAN ANTONIO - Dennis Parks, 48, a firefighter with the San Antonio Fire Department, was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic violence.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a disturbance between Parks and his wife escalated into an assault.

When officers arrived they saw facial injuries on Parks' wife, who refused medical treatment.

The couple was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed, where Parks was subsequently arrested.

