San Antonio firefighters rescue woman from burning East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was rescued by firefighters from her burning home on the city's East Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said crews went to the home in the 4200 block of Wild Oak Drive around 4:33 p.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, Arrington said flames and smoke were coming out of the single-family home.

Firefighters were able to enter the home, and during a search inside, they found the woman trapped in a back bedroom.

Arrington said because the fire was spreading from the front living room toward where she was located, firefighters rushed outside and rescued the woman through a side window.

"(The woman was) evaluated at the scene, and for precautionary reasons, (she was) transported in priority two (status) to a local hospital to be evaluated for minor smoke inhalation," Arrington said.

It is believed the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

