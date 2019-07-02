San Antonio food and wine festival kicks off this fall

SAN ANTONIO - Culinaria Wine + Food Festival is saying "cheers to 20 years" as the event celebrates two decades of premier food, wine and spirits in San Antonio.

This year the festival will take place Sept. 26-29 at La Cantera Resort & Spa.

Culinaria promotes locally sourced food and wine experiences from a lineup of talented chefs.

“La Cantera Resort is proud to host Culinaria’s annual celebration of wine and food. We applaud its ongoing commitment to promoting San Antonio as a major culinary destination, highlighting San Antonio’s unique confluence of flavors and culture,” the director of marketing and public relations for La Cantera Resort & Spa, Michelle Robertson, said.

This years Grand Tasting event on Sept. 28 is bringing back the masquerade theme after a ten-year hiatus.

Also returning after a five-year absence is the Hole in Wine Tournament, also on Sept. 28.

“There is something to be said about the fine art of Southern hospitality and really curating events that slow people down,” said Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, Culinaria's president and CEO . “We’ve worked hard to remind festivalgoers that there’s a lot of grace in pairing great food with great wine, great cocktails and great spirits.”

More than 10,000 people are expected to take part in this year's events, which range from Bubbles, a celebration of champagne, sparkling wine and cocktails to the smoky finale, to Burgers, BBQ and Beer.

Tickets can be purchased online at Culinariasa.org.

A lineup of participating chefs for the Culinaria Festival is coming soon.

