San Antonio has another instant millionaire in lottery scratch-off game

SAN ANTONIO - Another San Antonio resident has claimed $1 million with a winning lottery scratch-off game ticket.

The claimant, who has elected to remain anonymous, won the fifth of 10 top prizes for the $100 Million Texas Riches game.

The winning ticket was sold in Castle Hills at the H-E-B at 6000 West Ave.

The supermarket is now eligible for a $10,000 retailer bonus.

This is the second $1 million scratch-off lottery game winner for San Antonio in the past week.

