San Antonio head of Transportation and Capital Improvements to take SAWS exec job

SAN ANTONIO - Mike Frisbie, the head of Transportation and Capital Improvements for the city of San Antonio, is leaving his post to take the Chief Operating Officer position with the San Antonio Water System.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and my family and a natural progression for my career," Frisbie said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "I am very proud of my 11 years with the city and the many projects and programs we have delivered for the City of San Antonio. I love this city and I am passionate about public service so I am pleased to continue that service with another great organization - the San Antonio Water System."

