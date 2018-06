SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews responded to a house fire southeast of downtown San Antonio.

The call for the fire came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Greer Street near South Olive and South Hackberry streets.

The top floor of the house was damaged. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.