San Antonio International Airport hits milestone

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport hit an unprecedented 10 million passengers for the year 2018, city officials said at a press conference Friday.

The announcement took place at the Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas.

The increase in passengers was an 11 percent increase from 2017, officials said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Sheryl Sculley and Russ Handy, aviation director for the City of San Antonio, all attended the announcement and said the milestone is unprecedented for a medium-sized airport.

